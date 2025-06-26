Suryakumar Yadav undergoes successful surgery for sports hernia

India’s star batsman and T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav recently underwent successful surgery for his sports injury (sports hernia). He shared a photo on Instagram and informed that he is recovering now and preparing to return to the field soon.

34-year-old Suryakumar Yadav complained of pain in the lower abdomen, after which he went to the UK for treatment. After examination, the doctors advised surgery and he underwent surgery in Germany.

Suryakumar wrote on Instagram, “Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back”.

Team India is currently playing a five-match series against England, which will end on July 31. After this, India will play three ODIs and three T20 matches against Bangladesh from August 17. In such a situation, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to return in the Bangladesh series or after that, but at present, there is no fixed date for his return.

Suryakumar Yadav has played 121 matches for India so far, including all formats, in which he has scored 3,379 runs. His performance has been excellent, especially in the T20 format and he can lead India in the T20 World Cup to be held in the year 2026.

Fans are now just eagerly waiting for his early return.

