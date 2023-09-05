BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the official squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav have successfully tied their places in the squad, as approved by BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and team captain Rohit Sharma.

However, there were notable exclusions from the squad, with Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravichandran Ashwin omitting out on selection. The decision to conclude the squad was made on the very last day before the deadline for cricket boards worldwide to declare their squads, exactly one month forth of the tournament’s opening match, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

The impending World Cup holds tremendous significance for India, presenting a valuable opportunity to grasp the coveted 50-over championship, which narrowly slipped through their fingers in the previous two editions. To heighten the excitement, India will be the host nation for the entire tournament for the first time in history, further amplifying the stakes.

The revelation of India’s World Cup squad has largely unfolded as anticipated, with the omission of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson being no major surprises. Yet, what is notably conspicuous is the lack of an off-spinner in the squad. This team places substantial importance on strategic matchups, and the decision not to include an off-spinner could potentially expose a vulnerability, especially when contending with left-handed batsmen on the field.

Surprise not to see @yuzi_chahal in the World Cup squad for Team India. pure Match winner — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 5, 2023

No surprises in the World Cup squad. Would have been nice to have Tilak Verma in the squad as a leftie who could bowl a few overs of offies could go a long way! Nonetheless wishing all the members in this team the very best of luck!! 😊#CWC23 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 5, 2023

Having faced a year marked by injuries and occasional setbacks, the Indian squad now features players who have completely recuperated. As India readies itself to undertake this momentous journey, there is a palpable sense of anticipation, with the aim of etching cricket history on their own home ground.