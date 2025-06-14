India-England Test Series Trophy Launching Postponed After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

This time the name of this series has been changed to “Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy”. The grand launch of the trophy was to be held on June 14, but now it was postponed at the last moment given the mourning atmosphere of the country.

Terrible accident in Ahmedabad

On June 12, an Air India flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad for London Gatwick Airport. A few minutes after takeoff, the plane crashed at an altitude of about 600 feet. In this accident, 241 out of 242 passengers died on the spot. Only one person survived this terrible accident. 54 British citizens were also among the dead. This accident has sent a wave of mourning across the country.

Tribute paid in World Test Championship final

Players from Australia and South Africa paid tribute to the victims of this accident in the final match of the World Test Championship 2023-25 ​​being played at Lord’s. On the third day of the match, all the players came onto the field wearing black bands and paid respect to the deceased.

The journey from Pataudi Trophy to Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy

Earlier, this Test series played between India and England was known as Pataudi Trophy. It was started in 2007 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This trophy was dedicated to the cricketing contribution of Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. This time it has been named after two legends of cricket – Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.

When will the match be played?

This 5-match Test series between India and England will start from June 20 and will be played till August 4, 2025.

