India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final: Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted enjoying the match

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is ablaze with excitement as the highly anticipated India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final has finally kicked off. The cricketing extravaganza has not only captured the attention of fervent fans but has also become a magnet for some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sports industry. With a star-studded audience that includes the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Nita Ambani, David Beckham, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Venkatesh, and Rajinikanth, the event is not just a game; it’s a glamorous sight

One of the standout moments of the evening was the presence of football legend David Beckham. Making a special trip to Mumbai, Beckham graced Wankhede Stadium, adding a touch of international allure to the cricketing spectacle. His attendance not only underscored the global appeal of cricket but also highlighted the significance of this particular clash between India and New Zealand. Notable personalities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted enjoying the match together, creating a buzz among fans and setting social media abuzz with their presence.

Ranbir Kapoor at India vs New Zealand match. pic.twitter.com/vce6ZOYFuP — . (@Midz13) November 15, 2023

Adding to the high-profile guest list was the legendary Rajinikanth, who expressed his excitement about attending the match. The superstar, leaving from Chennai airport, shared his enthusiasm with reporters, stating, “I am going to see the match.”