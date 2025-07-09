Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Apt To Play Lord Ram

Ever since the buzz got round, and we saw Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, irreplaceability has hit. His innocent, narrow jawline makes him the quintessential reflection of Rama. He reminds me of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, the 1993 anime film produced and directed by Yugo Sako. And if you, too, watched the anime film, you would agree that RK unreservedly fits the same musing of Lord Rama in the film.

Yes, comparison with our DD National’s Lord Rama is a given stupor amongst the fans. That’s what India’s nostalgia is for you. But looking at the contemporaries and based on the foundational intentions behind this grand epic, we can’t really foresee anyone other than Ranbir Kapoor for the divine role.

Think of Lord Rama. How do you see him? Categorically, what we know is that he is the seventh avatar of Vishnu. And if we closely look, his eyes—still pupils, almost grasp you in their eternity. Blunt features with an oblong face, a smile that almost seems to magnify the cosmos. Unaggressive masculinity is what you see in Lord Rama. You see, quietude. You see harmony. Feel concord in your bones.

Typically, what we see in Ranbir Kapoor. His eyes are blunt, still and raw. Eyes that urge to quest for answers. His presence mirrors zero violence.

Bringing comparisons with Ram Charan doesn’t really fit the narrative here, therefore. The features do not work. It is what it is at this point. Ranbir Kapoor carries a quiet, tranquil regality. Nothing really overpowers here. Neither his body nor his poise. That’s what works in his favour.

Lord Ram was not verbose.

Ranbir Kapoor has always excelled in that space—internalised grief, controlled anger, unspoken weight. You see that in Rockstar, Tamasha, even in his quieter scenes in Barfi. That emotional symmetry is what sets him apart from his contemporaries. He doesn’t act the part. He breathes it in.

This isn’t about mounting a spectacle but about credibility. You need someone who, when he simply stands, gives you the feeling that dharma is intact. And that’s exactly what Ranbir Kapoor achieves without uttering a single word.