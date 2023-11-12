World Cup 2023: Team India Roars With Another Victory Against Netherlands

The India team doubled the Diwali celebration with another victory in the World Cup 2023. Team India won the match against the Netherlands on Sunday in Bangalore. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped India to make an incredible score of 410/4. However, India’s yet another power-packed performance helped them to win the match.

The match started on a good note, with Rohit Sharma scoring 61/54 and Shubman Gill 51/32. In addition, the in-form player Virat Kohli made 51 runs. However, India got a high grade after KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer showed their performance on the field. Rahul scored 102 from 64 balls, and Iyer scored 128 over 94.

Mohammad Siraj gave the Netherlands beginning stress. But Colin Ackermann and Max ODowd helped the Netherlands recover from the early blow. However, it seems team India brought the Netherlands’s players down on their knees with their bowling technique, as the team was all out in 47.5 overs. The Netherlands team could only make 250 runs in 47.5 overs. But the grand thing about today’s match is that Virat Kohli, the incredible, got his first ODI wicket in nine years.

