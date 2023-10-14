India dominates Pakistan in thrilling World Cup encounter, securing a seven-wicket victory

In a thrilling encounter at the Cricket World Cup 2023, India emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan with a resounding seven-wicket win. The clash saw Shreyas Iyer shine as he not only hit the winning runs but also achieved a well-deserved half-century.

The Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, continued his excellent form, mirroring his performance against Afghanistan. He steered India to a blazing start in their chase after Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled, managing to score a quick 39 runs off just 24 balls. His partnership with Virat Kohli yielded 56 runs in a mere 42 balls, setting a strong foundation for the Indian chase. Shubman Gill, in his first innings back after recovering from dengue, made an impressive start, contributing 16 runs from 11 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. Kohli, too, was in fine touch before Hasan Ali sent him back to the pavilion, leaving Shreyas Iyer in the middle alongside Rohit.

In the backdrop of this exhilarating clash, India’s bowlers executed a remarkable comeback during the middle overs to restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 191. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja all played their part by scalping two wickets each. Pakistan, who had a promising partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lost their way dramatically after the dismissals of both openers. Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya struck crucial blows, dismantling the Pakistani top order. Siraj’s dismissal of Pakistan’s captain marked the turning point, ending an 82-run partnership. Subsequently, Kuldeep Yadav claimed Saud Shakeel’s wicket with an LBW delivery, and Iftikhar Ahmed was castled around his legs. The momentum was firmly in India’s favour when Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance with an exceptional delivery to remove Rizwan and later sent Shadab Khan packing in the same over. Pakistan’s defeat was both sudden and dramatic, as they crumbled to a total of 191, handing India a convincing victory.