Sports | News

India dominates Pakistan in thrilling World Cup encounter, securing a seven-wicket victory

The Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, continued his excellent form, mirroring his performance against Afghanistan. He steered India to a blazing start in their chase after Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled, managing to score a quick 39 runs off just 24 balls.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Oct,2023 20:26:23
India dominates Pakistan in thrilling World Cup encounter, securing a seven-wicket victory 861511

In a thrilling encounter at the Cricket World Cup 2023, India emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan with a resounding seven-wicket win. The clash saw Shreyas Iyer shine as he not only hit the winning runs but also achieved a well-deserved half-century.

The Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, continued his excellent form, mirroring his performance against Afghanistan. He steered India to a blazing start in their chase after Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled, managing to score a quick 39 runs off just 24 balls. His partnership with Virat Kohli yielded 56 runs in a mere 42 balls, setting a strong foundation for the Indian chase. Shubman Gill, in his first innings back after recovering from dengue, made an impressive start, contributing 16 runs from 11 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. Kohli, too, was in fine touch before Hasan Ali sent him back to the pavilion, leaving Shreyas Iyer in the middle alongside Rohit.

In the backdrop of this exhilarating clash, India’s bowlers executed a remarkable comeback during the middle overs to restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 191. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja all played their part by scalping two wickets each. Pakistan, who had a promising partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lost their way dramatically after the dismissals of both openers. Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya struck crucial blows, dismantling the Pakistani top order. Siraj’s dismissal of Pakistan’s captain marked the turning point, ending an 82-run partnership. Subsequently, Kuldeep Yadav claimed Saud Shakeel’s wicket with an LBW delivery, and Iftikhar Ahmed was castled around his legs. The momentum was firmly in India’s favour when Jasprit Bumrah showcased his brilliance with an exceptional delivery to remove Rizwan and later sent Shadab Khan packing in the same over. Pakistan’s defeat was both sudden and dramatic, as they crumbled to a total of 191, handing India a convincing victory.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

India triumphs in high-stakes clash, defeats Australia by 99 runs 855168
India triumphs in high-stakes clash, defeats Australia by 99 runs
India clinches thrilling victory over Australia in 1st ODI, takes 1-0 lead in series 854480
India clinches thrilling victory over Australia in 1st ODI, takes 1-0 lead in series
Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023 852688
Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter 852051
Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav 851031
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day 850341
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day

Latest Stories

Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort 861382
Kiara Advani, Shriya Saran To Vidyut Jammwal: Stars Ace Airport Fashion In Casual Comfort
Palak Tiwari Shares Unseen Photo On Mother Shweta Tiwari's Birthday, Serves Mother-daughter Goals 861431
Palak Tiwari Shares Unseen Photo On Mother Shweta Tiwari’s Birthday, Serves Mother-daughter Goals
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate 10 years of togetherness, watch grand celebration videos 861466
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy celebrate 10 years of togetherness, watch grand celebration videos
Mission Raniganj Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh Shared Heartfelt Note on National Cinema Day 861499
Mission Raniganj Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh Shared Heartfelt Note on National Cinema Day
Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday in London, sizzles in a sexy black bodycon gown 861463
Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday in London, sizzles in a sexy black bodycon gown
PM Modi shows gratitude to Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music For Reviving His Old Garba song! 861482
PM Modi shows gratitude to Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music For Reviving His Old Garba song!
Read Latest News