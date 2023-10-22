India claims spectacular four-wicket win over New Zealand in World Cup 2023

India clinched a resounding victory against New Zealand at the World Cup 2023, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the tournament. The match, which had fans at the edge of their seats, witnessed India emerge triumphant by securing a stunning four-wicket win.

With Henry in possession of the ball, the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, was inching closer to a century, standing at 93 not out. The tension in the stadium was discernible as the bowler delivered a slow and short ball. Kohli, ever the master, managed to fend it off on the leg-side, grabbing a quick couple. With those runs, Kohli’s score moved to 95, and India found themselves needing just five runs for victory.

The next delivery, a full ball outside off, saw Kohli expertly steer it to a fielder at short third, resulting in a dot ball. But the game took a dramatic turn in the following moments. In a bold attempt to secure the win, Kohli swung for the fences. Unfortunately, the bat turned in his hand, and the catch was easily taken by Phillips at deep midwicket. Kohli was out for 95, leaving India with a requirement of 5 runs to win from 14 balls. Shami was the next batsman to step in, and he managed to tuck a length ball behind for a crucial single. India now needed just 4 runs to win from 13 balls, with Jadeja taking strike.

The atmosphere was electric as Jadeja faced the next delivery. In a stunning fashion, he pulled the ball behind square-leg for a boundary, sealing the victory for India. With this four-wicket win, India emerged victorious, going to the top of the points table in the World Cup 2023, with a score of 267/5 in 47 overs.

