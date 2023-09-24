Sports | News

India triumphs in high-stakes clash, defeats Australia by 99 runs

India emerged triumphant by a convincing margin of 99 runs (according to the DLS method) against Australia. The match, characterized by twists and turns, showcased moments of brilliance and heart-pounding action that will be etched in cricketing memory for years to come.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 22:20:50
India triumphs in high-stakes clash, defeats Australia by 99 runs 855168

In a high-octane clash between cricketing giants, India emerged triumphant by a convincing margin of 99 runs (according to the DLS method) against Australia. The match, characterized by twists and turns, showcased moments of brilliance and heart-pounding action that will be etched in cricketing memory for years to come.

The defining moment of the encounter was Ravindra Jadeja’s spellbinding delivery that would have bamboozled even the finest batsmen on the planet, let alone a tail-ender who had valiantly scored a half-century. Jadeja’s delivery, bowled flat and pitching in the middle and leg, spun sharply to elude Sean Abbott’s bat and dismantle his stumps. Abbott’s gritty innings came to an end at 54 runs off 36 balls, concluding one of the most peculiar matches witnessed in recent times. Both teams had their fair share of grievances: Australia grappling with their key batters crumbling in critical moments, and India ruing a series of extraordinary misfields that allowed the game to hang in the balance.

India’s innings was marked by exceptional batting displays, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer orchestrating a colossal partnership that yielded 200 runs in just 164 balls. Iyer’s composed century, amassing 105 runs in a mere 90 deliveries, and Gill’s elegant ton, scoring 104 runs off 97 balls, were the cornerstones of India’s imposing total. Adding to the onslaught, KL Rahul contributed a brisk 52 runs from 38 balls, but it was Suryakumar Yadav who stole the spotlight with his second consecutive ODI half-century. Yadav’s breathtaking display included four consecutive sixes off Cameron Green, propelling him to an unbeaten 72 runs from just 37 balls.

When India’s innings concluded, the scoreboard displayed a commanding 399/5, setting the highest-ever total in ODIs between these cricketing powerhouses. Notably, it also stands as the fourth-highest team total in an ODI against Australia, underlining India’s dominance with the bat.

The early stages of Australia’s chase were rocked by Prasidh Krishna, who struck early with two consecutive wickets in the second over, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith, who fell for a golden duck. However, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship for Australia, only to have their progress disrupted by a rain interruption.

The rain break, initially anticipated to be brief, stretched into an hour, leading to a revised target of 317 runs to be chased in 33 overs for Australia. Despite a lower-order fightback, the mountainous target proved insurmountable for the Australians, culminating in India’s resounding 99-run victory. This thrilling contest showcased the true essence of ODI cricket, with its ebbs and flows, star performances, and unforgettable moments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

India clinches thrilling victory over Australia in 1st ODI, takes 1-0 lead in series 854480
India clinches thrilling victory over Australia in 1st ODI, takes 1-0 lead in series
Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023 852688
Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter 852051
Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav 851031
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day 850341
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground 850336
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground

Latest Stories

Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria 854830
Up The Traditional Glam With Latest Blouse Designs Inspired By Parineeti Chopra, Raashi Khanna, And Tara Sutaria
Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures 855058
Inside Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cosy day out together, see pictures
Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos] 855046
Jannat Zubair’s ethnic embroidered co-ord set is perfect pick for your corporate Diwali parties [Photos]
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos] 855040
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos]
Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s guide to get perfect beard styles for men [Photos] 855034
Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s guide to get perfect beard styles for men [Photos]
Saree Essentials: Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya curl the desi code for women 855022
Saree Essentials: Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya curl the desi code for women
Read Latest News