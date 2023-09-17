Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023

India versus Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Siraj becomes the star of the match as he brought Sri Lanka down on their knees in just the first few overs of the match as he took five wickets. Jasprit Bumrah started with the first wicket off the third ball, and then Mohammad Siraj blew the top battling lineup of Sri Lanka with four wickets in the fourth over alone. He then got the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, in his second over. Siraj didn’t stop there; he got a sixth wicket, leaving Sri Lanka with 6/21 score.

After the master play by Siraj, Hardik Pandya got three wickets, wiping off the Sri Lanka innings. Hardik got two back-to-back wickets in the first two balls of the 16th over. Sri Lanka were all out at 50 runs, making it the lowest run chase in ODls.

After the break, it was time for India to bat. Everyone knew that India would win even before the innings began. India opened with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, and the pair got 32 runs in the first three overs. In the end, India won the match with a whopping ten wickets. It was a very easy chase for India, and the match finished within 40 minutes.

Earlier, India won matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to enter the finals.