Sports | News

Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Final, Indian player Mohammad Siraj took a whopping six wickets at the beginning of the match, resulting in Sri Lanka being all out at 50 runs

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 18:30:49
Sensational Siraj ensures India defeats Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023 852688

India versus Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Siraj becomes the star of the match as he brought Sri Lanka down on their knees in just the first few overs of the match as he took five wickets. Jasprit Bumrah started with the first wicket off the third ball, and then Mohammad Siraj blew the top battling lineup of Sri Lanka with four wickets in the fourth over alone. He then got the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, in his second over. Siraj didn’t stop there; he got a sixth wicket, leaving Sri Lanka with 6/21 score.

After the master play by Siraj, Hardik Pandya got three wickets, wiping off the Sri Lanka innings. Hardik got two back-to-back wickets in the first two balls of the 16th over. Sri Lanka were all out at 50 runs, making it the lowest run chase in ODls.

After the break, it was time for India to bat. Everyone knew that India would win even before the innings began. India opened with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, and the pair got 32 runs in the first three overs. In the end, India won the match with a whopping ten wickets. It was a very easy chase for India, and the match finished within 40 minutes.

Earlier, India won matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to enter the finals.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter 852051
Bangladesh triumphs by 6 runs as India falls short in thrilling Asia Cup Encounter
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav 851031
India VS Sri Lanka Aisa Cup 2023: Bowlers Push India To Enter Finals, Jasprit Bumrah To Kuldeep Yadav
India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India Defeats Pakistan With Massive 228 Runs 850678
India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India Defeats Pakistan With Massive 228 Runs
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day 850341
Rain Disrupts India vs. Pakistan showdown at 2023 Asia Cup: Game to resume on reserve day
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground 850336
Rain halts thrilling India vs. Pakistan clash in 2023 Asia Cup Super Four Match, Inspection on ground
BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out 848859
BCCI unveils India squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan included; Tilak, Samson left out

Latest Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia Makes Heads Turn In Classic Black Body-hugging Gown With Gold Earrings 852613
Tamannaah Bhatia Makes Heads Turn In Classic Black Body-hugging Gown With Gold Earrings
Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women 852537
Priyanka Chopra, Raashi Khanna and Kriti Sanon’s guidebook to quintessential sweaters for women
Exclusive: Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in Dangal's Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani 852634
Exclusive: Akshit Sukhija to play the lead in Dangal’s Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani
"What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college."- says Jaswant Singh Gill’s daughter Poonam Gill praising Akshay Kumar's Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj 852628
“What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college.”- says Jaswant Singh Gill’s daughter Poonam Gill praising Akshay Kumar’s Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj
Just 10 days before the release, Excel Entertainment to drop an exclusive promo 'Unlock The Madness' from Fukrey 3 tomorrow 852624
Just 10 days before the release, Excel Entertainment to drop an exclusive promo ‘Unlock The Madness’ from Fukrey 3 tomorrow
Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852535
Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval
Read Latest News