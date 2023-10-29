World Cup 2023: India Wins From England By 100 Runs, Bowlers Play Major Role

Rohit Sharma-captained Indian team continued to show a power performance, defeating England by 100 runs on Sunday in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Though India had a tough day, the team managed to win with the power bowlers in the squad. On the other hand, England failed to cope with the Indian bowlers.

England began the match on a good note after winning the toss. The team chose to bowl first, which resulted in limiting India to a score of 229/9 in 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma started India’s innings on a good note, but the team lost frequent wickets, with the in-form Virat Kohli losing his wicket at zero runs for the first time in the World Cup 2023. However, KL Rahul gave Rohit Sharma an able company to sustain in the match. Rohit made another 50, and the partnership ended when Rahul couldn’t resist David Willey’s ball. Then, Suryakumar joined but got out when only one run was needed for his half-century. Jadeja couldn’t manage to be in the match. In contrast, Bumrah and Kuldeep got India within a run of 230.

While England got a good start in the chase, Jasprit Bumrah got Dawid Malan and Joe Root simultaneously, which stopped the team’s progress. Mohammad Shami joined and removed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in his first two overs. Then Kuldeep Yadav got Jos Buttler, and Shami removed Moeen Ali. Lastly, the Indian bowlers led India in putting England to their knees.

