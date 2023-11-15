Spectacular Shami! India dominates New Zealand to reach ICC World Cup 2023 Final

In a riveting showdown at the ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal, Team India triumphed over New Zealand, clinching a compelling 70-run victory. The day’s hero was Mohammed Shami, whose extraordinary bowling performance scripted history as he claimed a stunning seven-wicket haul, a first for any Indian in the ODI World Cups.

The intensity of the match unfolded as New Zealand posted a challenging total of 320/8 in 48 overs, setting the stage for a gripping contest. The turning point came in the 47th over when Shami, with relentless precision, secured crucial wickets, including Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson. Southee’s dismissal, caught impeccably by wicketkeeper KL Rahul, marked Shami’s sixth wicket, but the drama escalated as he secured a remarkable seventh.

Earlier in the innings, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, had laid the groundwork with strategic breakthroughs. Mitchell Santner’s valiant effort for New Zealand was cut short by a pivotal catch from Rohit Sharma off Siraj’s delivery.

This resounding win propels India into the ICC World Cup 2023 final, where they will now strive to claim the championship title. The stellar performance by Shami has etched a memorable chapter in Indian cricket history, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the grand finale.