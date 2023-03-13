A wonderful and supremely amazing update is coming in for all fans of the Indian cricket team.

For quite some time, fans of team India were in two minds regarding their qualification for the World Test Championship final. As far as the Indian team having fate on their own hands is concerned, it was important for team India to win the fourth Test match in order to qualify for the final. However, given the way the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy has gone by so far, a win for India looks unlikely as in every possibility, it’s set to end in a draw. However, seems like a bit of help from New Zealand has helped team India seal a place in the WTC Final.

After New Zealand managed to beat Sri Lanka in the Test match at Christchurch, India have qualified for the finale.

The WTC title contest is set to take place at The Oval in London on June 7th.