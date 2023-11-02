Sports | News

World Cup 2023: India Defeats Sri Lanka By Massive 302 Runs

World Cup 2023 India versus Sri Lanka match. Indian bowler got all Sri Lanka's wicket in few overs, resulting in India winning by 302 runs on Thursday match in Mumbai

On Thursday, World Cup match, India won against Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Once again, Indian bowlers led India to victory with their power performance.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka chose to bowl the Indian batters. The top batters Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer’s, half-century helped India to a total of 357/8 against Sri Lanka in the World Cup match. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was out in the first over by Dilshan Madushanka. Later, Virat and Shubman made half-centuries and carried in with a partnership of 189 runs. Dilshan broke the stand and denied both the batters. He alone took five wickets in the match. Then Sri Lanka also got KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket. But Shreyas Iyer made 82 runs out of 52 balls to help cross 300 runs. And lastly, Ravindra Jadeja’s performance took India’s total to over 350.

The top bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, started with a bang as they brought Sri Lanka down on their knees to 22/7 in a 358-run chase. It began with Bumrah, who struck the first ball; later, Siraj followed in the next over. Later, he took Kusal Mendis’s wicket in the next over. Indian bowlers didn’t let Sri Lanka last long in the match as they cleared off all the wickets in the 19th over, leaving them with 55/9.

