English cricketer Josh Baker passes away at 20; cause of death unknown

Coming in as a huge shock, young cricketer, Josh Baker, who played for County club Worcestershire passed away at the mere age of 20. Baker was an English spin bowler, who made his first-class debut in 2021 and went on to play 47 matches across all formats, going on to pick 70 wickets.

Needless to say, this sudden occurrence has left English cricket stunned and in disbelief. The Worcestershire board released a statement on the same but did not reveal the reason for his death. The statement read, “Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.”

Former English cricketer, Ashley Giles, who currently serves as the CEO of the club mentioned how the news has left everyone devastated.

“Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.

“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh’s family and friends.”

Baker played in a County second XI match earlier this week and also picked three wickets on the third day of the game against Somerset.

Worcestershire announced that they will pay tribute to Baker’s memory in the days to come.

“Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The Club, along with Josh’s family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will be provided during this sensitive period,” said the club.