P.V. Sindhu is my favourite sportsperson: Tirth Joisher

Actor Tirth Joisher known for featuring in Bollywood movies like Dishoom, Golmaal Again, Satyameva Jayate and Dybbuk is a sports enthusiast. The young lad has also featured in the most watched web series The Verdict – State vs Nanavati, Clutch, Scam 1992. Apart from his acting credit, Tirth earned immense popularity for being the most famous face to feature in popular TVC for products like Polycab, GeForce RTX Laptops, Domino’s, Maggi, Milkies, Navneet Education, BYJU’S, Kissan Jam, Kellogg’s, Sundrop Peanut Butter, Sunfeast Chocolates among others.

Here in our segment on Sports at IWMBuzz.com, Tirth Joisher talks about his love for sports and lists out his favourites.

Read here as he talks about his sports acumen, value-based sports quote and more.

Your favourite sports:

My favorite sports are badminton, cricket, and Table Tennis

Favourite sports person/people:

P.V. Sindhu

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

Cricket, Badminton, Basketball and Table tennis.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

Watching the Cricket World Cup Final

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

3

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Playing a badminton match

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Maggi

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

When my country wins a match…

Your inspirational quote related to sports will be:

Never give up

