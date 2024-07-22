Gautam Gambhir on his relationship with Virat Kohli and how it affects them working together now

It is no secret anymore that former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team after he coached the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in the 2024 Indian Premier League.

However, if there is one thing that has been a talking point for the longest time now, it is the on-field heat that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have exchanged not once but twice in the IPL. However, the 2024 IPL witnessed a rare occurrence when Kohli and Gambhir were seemingly reconciling and laughing as well.

Recently, the newly appointed head coach was seen answering several questions in a press conference and one of the obvious questions that popped up was about his relationship with him and how it bodes for them working together.

To this, Gambhir mentioned how their relationship is between the two of them and it isn’t for the TRPs. He also remarked how they share a very relationship off the field and they will continue to do that. But to make it more public, it is a relationship between two individuals and he has had a lot of chats with him, sharing messages etc.

He remarked how sometimes people just want headlines but that isn’t important. Right now, the most important thing is that we are working extremely hard to make India proud, and that’s their job.

The duo along with the entire Indian cricket team is set to begin working with the T20 and ODI tour against Sri Lanka from July 27, 2024. Because Kohli has retired from the T20 format, he will only be in contention for the ODIs.