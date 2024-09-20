Salman Khan cheers on for the biggest fight in recent times, ‘Jenkins vs Dubois’

One of the biggest fights that currently is the talk-of-the-town is that of Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois for the heavyweight title, and is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And while there a million fans who are waiting for it, little did one know that actor and superstar Salman Khan is a fan of the same as well.

Khan went on to post the image of the title card promotional poster which showed Joshua and Dubois, as the latter poses with his World Heavyweight Championship and the former challenges him for it. The match is being billed as the Wembley edition and has everyone talking about it as both fighters are set to lock horns.

Khan posted the image and went on to caption it as ‘May the best man win’ and tagged Turki Alal shikh, who is the owner of UD Almeria and also tagged Sky Sports, who are doing the broadcast of the match-

When it comes to Khan, the actor is facing quite a tumultuous time on his personal front. After facing the wrath of two unidentified attackers firing gunshots outside his home a few months ago, his father Salim Khan was threatened a couple of days ago as well. And only a day or so ago, Khan’s security was breached as an identified biker tried to break into the convoy.

On the work front, Khan has the mega film, Sikandar lined up next year in Eid 2025.