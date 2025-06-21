Salman Khan Buys Bulletproof Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Worth ₹3.40 Crore

To further strengthen his security, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently bought a bulletproof Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, which costs around ₹3.40 crores. He took this step when he started receiving threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier, Salman had also installed bulletproof windows in his Galaxy apartment in Bandra.

Recently Salman was seen in this new luxury SUV and his pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to a Times Entertainment report, Salman has just bought this car, but the registration details of the car are of 2024 and it is said to be a 2021 model Maybach GLS 600.

This Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV has a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which is equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle generates 550 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. This car takes only 4.9 seconds to reach the speed of 0 to 100 kmph and its top speed is 250 kmph.

Salman Khan’s collection of vehicles has always been in the news. He already has great cars like the Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Audi RS7. He recently added a bulletproof Nissan Patrol to his collection.

Talking about the work front, Salman was recently seen in the film ‘Sikander’, which did not get much response from the audience and critics. Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar were in important roles with him in this film.

Now Salman is busy preparing for his next project ‘Galwan’, the shooting of which is going to start soon in Ladakh.

