Rajasthan High Court To Hear Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case Appeal On September 22

The Rajasthan High Court has scheduled a hearing on September 22, 2025, for actor Salman Khan’s appeal against his five-year jail sentence in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Garg will hear Khan’s plea, along with the Rajasthan government’s appeal challenging the acquittal of four of Khan’s co-accused: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam. All five were part of the cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain, which was being filmed near Jodhpur at the time of the alleged incident, as per reports.

Salman Khan was convicted in 2018 by a trial court for killing two blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act. He was sentenced to five years in prison but has been out on bail while appealing the conviction.

The other actors were acquitted by the same court, prompting the state government to file a separate appeal. Both appeals had remained pending for several years, but the High Court has now decided to hear them together.

The case, one of Bollywood’s most talked-about legal battles, has dragged on for over two decades. The upcoming hearing is seen as a crucial step toward resolution. Legal experts say the combined hearing could significantly impact the course of the case depending on the outcome.