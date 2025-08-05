Priyanka Jagga Joins Bigg Boss 19 Despite Salman Khan’s Past Ultimatum To Colors

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return soon, and the buzz is all over the internet speculating the celebrities who will join the show this season. As per the latest media reports, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga, Bigg Boss 11 first runner-up Hina Khan, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav are likely to enter the show as seniors in the 19th season. However, ex-contestant Priyanka Jagga’s entry news has sparked curiosity among fans, recalling Salman Khan’s ultimatum to the Colors channel.

Taking to her Facebook account, Priyanka Jagga confirmed her entry in Bigg Boss 19 with a long paragraph of gratitude for forgiving her and giving her another chance. She wrote, “I don’t know who to thank first – I’m truly overwhelmed.

I’ve always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare.

To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again my heart. thank you. From the bottom of The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks… and this time, Its RAJNETI in with a different energy. Let’s see where this journey takes us.

Thank yoq all.”

Fans are curious, wondering about the clash between Priyanka Jagga and Salman Khan. In the flashback, Salman has a heated fallout with Priyanka during Bigg Boss 10, because of her dramatic behaviour in the house. The confrontation ended with Salman asking Priyanka to leave his Bigg Boss house and with an ultimatum that he would never work with Colors TV if they brought Priyanka back. Coming back to the present, Priyanka’s confirmed participation in Bigg Boss 19 has raised a big question whether Salman Khan will forgive and forget about the past, or he will choose to walk out of the show.

Well, whatever the decision may be, only time will tell us what happens next.

One thing is clear – Bigg Boss 19 is off to an explosive start even before the show starts.

YouTuber Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Sreerama Chandra, Gurucharan Singh, Amaal Malik, Hunar Gandhi aka Hunar Hali, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Priya Reddy aka Kirak Khala, Siwet Tomar, Khank Waghnani (Splitsvilla X5), Niyati Fatnani, Arishfa Khan are likely to participate in the new season.