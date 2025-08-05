Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat justifies her actions; Aishwarya gets embarrassed

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu) surprising Mannat (Ayesha Singh) by fighting against the goons to save Mannat (Ayesha Singh). As we know, Aishwarya faced Aniruddh for the first time after many years, and this shocked her totally. When Aishwarya got to know from Malla about her act of getting Mannat kidnapped, Aishwarya ran to rescue Mannat. She injured herself in the process, and this brought about a soft corner for her in Mannat’s eyes.

The upcoming episode will see Malla (Sharain Khanduja) not being bothered about her mother’s health and injury. She will break the ice and reveal it before one and all that Mannat is the illegitimate daughter of Aishwarya Rai Singh, who was Sonia Singh earlier. Shruti will also talk about her life with Mannat going fine, till the time when she needed a liver transplant, and this paved the way for Mannat to look for Sonia.

Mannat will further tell all about what transpired between her and Aishwarya. Amidst all this truth coming out, Aishwarya will be extremely embarrassed at herself and her acts.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.