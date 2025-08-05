Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi exposes the mystery behind Jia’s death; gets the girl arrested

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) donning the lawyer’s garb to save Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) from the charge of Jia’s murder. Lakshmi’s initial investigation gave her clues that Jia was living with her mother. Lakshmi probed further and realised that there was a girl with features, mannerisms and behaviour similar to Jia at her house. As we know, Gayathri did not like the fact that Lakshmi came in as Kartik’s lawyer. She got angry at her for making the case weak when she claimed that Jia was alive.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi battling through all odds and proving to the court that it is Jia. She will get the girl arrested and will prove in court that she is Jia. It will be interesting to see if Jia is faking this too and is, in reality, hiding elsewhere. But for the moment, Lakshmi will firmly believe that she has trapped Jia and will be keen on getting Kartik out.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.