Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Monisha deletes Adit’s recorded video; threatens Adit

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) doubting Kapil’s (Kapil Nirmal) strange behaviour when he met the girl. He noted his desperate attempt to keep himself in good standing before Mangal (Deepika Singh). When Monisha suffered a leg sprain owing to Adit’s car, he brought her home. Adit planned to call Kapil home for food. He did so as he wanted to see Kapil’s reaction when he saw Monisha. The same happened at the dining table, where Kapil was shocked to see Monisha in Adit’s house. Kapil confronted Monisha, too, which Adit recorded in order to show it to Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Monisha’s counterattack after she notices Adit recording her conversation with Kapil. Monisha will silently enter Adit’s room and delete the video from his mobile, so that Adit cannot use it in any way. Adit will be shocked when he will have no video to show Mangal. He will confront Monisha after knowing that she deleted the video. Monisha will threaten to expose Adit, who kept her at his house with an ulterior motive. Monisha will ask Adit not to come in her way.

What is Monisha’s motive?

