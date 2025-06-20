Salman Khan’s Security Pushes Junaid Khan at ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Screening

Salman Khan‘s bodyguards mistakenly mistook Aamir’s son Junaid Khan for a fan and tried to take him away from Salman.

Amidst the crowd and heavy presence of stars, Junaid, who was helping Salman to take him to the theatre, suddenly got stuck between Salman’s security team.

In the video, it can be seen that Junaid repeatedly tries to explain to the guard, but the guard was so busy with his work that he did not pay attention immediately. However, after a few seconds, the guard realized his mistake and Junaid started walking with Salman again.

Apart from Salman, Shah Rukh Khan also attended this event, who won everyone’s heart with his iconic pose on the red carpet. At the same time, Rekha posed for pictures with Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan. The interesting thing was that even such big stars looked a bit star-struck in front of Rekha.

As soon as Vicky Kaushal met Javed Jaffrey outside, he hugged him and talked to him warmly.

Many stars including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Imran Khan, Jitendra, Genelia, Ritesh Deshmukh attended this special screening.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama film in which Aamir Khan plays the role of a basketball coach who has to train a team of neurodivergent children on the orders of the court.

This film is considered to be the spiritual successor of 2007’s Taare Zameen Par and is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Along with Aamir, the film will feature many talented actors including Genelia D’Souza, Gurpal Singh, Gopi Krishna Verma, Aarosh Dutta, Vedant Sharma, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Brijendra Kala.

The biggest thing Aamir Khan has also made it clear that the film will be released only in theaters, he has rejected the OTT deal of ₹ 120 crores.

