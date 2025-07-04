Goosebumps Alert! Salman Khan Drops First Glimpse Of ‘Battle Of Galwan’, Promises Powerful Patriotic Drama

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has set the internet ablaze as he dropped the most thrilling glimpse of his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan. The actor treated his fans with the first glimpse of his upcoming film, and it promises to be a powerful patriotic drama.

The motion poster features Salman Khan’s breathtaking visuals soaked in blood and dirt, while the intense expressions hint at drama. And the bamboo stick wrapped with barbed wire and blood echoes the bravery, sacrifice, and the unshakable spirit of Indian soldiers. The film is based on the India-China conflict in 2020 where several soldiers lost their lives.

Salman Khan, dressed in roughed army uniform, looked fierce, setting the tone for his gritty, emotion-filled patriotic role. The visuals of mountains and icey weather added more thrills, intriguing fans. The film promises to be a deeply emotional, determined and high-octane patriotic tribute to all the heroes who stood tall for the nation.

Battle Of Galwan is a cinematic tribute to all the soldiers who lost their lives and to all those who still stand strong for the nation. The release of Salman Khan’s glimpse in this patriotic drama has built up anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Battle Of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Apart from Salman Khan, the film stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.