Former Indian Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away At The Age Of 52

The evening begins with the sad news of David Johnson’s death. The former Indian cricketer passed away in a tragic incident after a fall from his balcony on the fourth floor. David was admitted to the hospital, but he couldn’t survive, as per the local people.

As per the reports by Indian Express, David Johnson has been battling with health issues for the past year. Due to this, he has been going in and out of the hospital. The 52-year-old spent last week in the hospital. Later, he returned home three days ago. He was survived by his wife.

Reacting to the sad news, fellow colleague Anil Kamble wrote on social media, “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon, “Benny!”

While Jay Shah said, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered.”

David Johnson made his Test debut in the inaugural Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Feroz Shah Kotla in 1996. He played his first test at Durban in South Africa, which was also his last international outing. However, he continued to play for Karnataka in 2002. He was also part of the pace battery, which included Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, and Dodda Ganesh.