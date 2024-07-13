Cricketers with their wives at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant wedding: From KL & Athiya to Jasprit & Sanjana and many others

The Ambani wedding continues to be a highlight we cannot get enough and clearly, the celebrities cannot as well. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot yesterday, attended by distinguished personalities of the world. Bollywood biggies, politicians, businessmen and many others were in attendance, who continue to still be there for the rest of the functions.

And how can it be complete without cricket, isn’t it? Cricketers, their wives and a few of them being their friends as well all came in to grace the big day for Anant and Radhika.

Here’s rounding up the cricketers who decided to come in for the festivities with their friends, and others with their friends as well.

Starting with T20 World Cup 2024 Champion and player of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

Lucknow Super Giants player Krunal Pandya with his wife, Pankhuri Sharma pose for the camera with T20 World Cup 2024 Champion and Mumbai Indians skipper, Hardik Pandya, and another fellow Mumbai Indians player, Ishan Kishan.

T20 World Cup Champion 2024 Suryakyumar Yadav with wife, Devisha Shetty marked their arrival.

Everyone’s beloved and T20 World Cup 2024 Champion, Yuzvendra Chahal and wife/content creator, Dhanashree Varma smiled for the paparazzi.

Actress Sagarika Ghatge with husband and legendary Indian bowler, Zaheer Khan looked at each other in love

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty decided to wear co-ordinated clothes.

Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir looked suave with wife, Natasha Jain.

The one and only, MS Dhoni marked his arrival with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter, Ziva Dhoni.