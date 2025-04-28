Sanjana Ganesan Lashes Out at Media; ‘Our son is NOT a topic of your entertainment’

Sanjana Ganesan, sports presenter and wife of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, recently addressed the growing online discussions surrounding their son, Angad Bumrah. Following Angad’s appearance during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match, clips and photographs of the toddler quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking widespread commentary.

Reacting to the situation, Sanjana posted a message on her Instagram story, urging people to respect their family’s boundaries. She emphasized that their presence at the match was solely to support Jasprit Bumrah and not intended for public attention. Sanjana expressed concerns over the harsh reactions and unsolicited opinions that surfaced online after Angad’s brief appearance on camera.

She highlighted that Angad, being just a toddler, should not be subjected to judgment or analysis based on fleeting visuals. In her note, Sanjana pointed out the dangers of drawing assumptions about a child’s personality or emotional state from limited footage, criticizing the tendency to sensationalize personal moments.

Sanjana also stressed the family’s conscious decision to keep their child away from the spotlight, citing the often hostile nature of the internet. She appealed to the public for sensitivity and requested that discussions about Angad remain respectful and considerate.

Angad’s images from the match, initially shared by paparazzi accounts and media outlets, had quickly gone viral, making him an unexpected subject of public debate. The situation once again raises questions about the balance between public life and personal privacy, particularly for families of public figures.

Jasprit Bumrah, a key player for Mumbai Indians, has largely kept his personal life away from media attention. With Sanjana’s statement, the family has made their stance clear regarding the exposure of their young son.

Their message serves as a reminder to approach public conversations about children with greater responsibility.