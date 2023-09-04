Jasprit Bumrah, With Wife Sanjana Ganesan Welcomes First Child With A Sweet Post

The Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The cricketer shared the news with a heart-melting post on his social media handles.

Indian bowlers headed back to Mumbai on Sunday, which led him to miss the Asia Cup opposite Nepal on Monday in Pallekele. In contrast, the reports say he will be back in form for the four matches in Sri Lanka.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jasprit Bumrah shared an adorable picture of his sweet small family. The cricketer shared the black and white snap of his hand with his wife and son, showcasing their togetherness.

In the sweet post, he mentioned his happiness, nothing short of being in the seventh cloud. The duo also named their little one Angad Jasprit Bumrah. As India successfully landed on Chandrayan-3, the cricketer exaggerates his happiness to be on the moon. He is also excited to unfold new chapters in his life with the little one. The duo are ready to embark on a new journey.

Jasprit Bumrah made his International debut in January 2016 and made his place in the Indian team with his amazing performance. His bowling tactics in tough situations and making the team cross the finish line.

