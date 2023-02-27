Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most admired and loved cricketers that we have in the country. The man has been truly entertaining everyone with presence on the field and that’s why, he’s regarded highly by many as one of the sharpest bowlers in the country. For the longest time, Jasprit Bumrah has been the go-to bowler for team India across many formats of the game and well, no wonder, we love him. While everything has been wonderful and amazing from his end on the cricket field, one thing that hasn’t gone his way is his issues with injury.

According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah could miss the upcoming IPL 2023 and the WTC Final in June ❌🇮🇳 #India #TeamIndia #MumbaiIndians #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6x5Hjwafl2 — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) February 26, 2023

For quite a long time, Jasprit Bumrah has been missing from action on the field. However, right now, seems like we might need to wait even longer for Jasprit to make impact on the cricket field. Well, if the latest media reports as per Sportskeeda be considered, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss out on the upcoming IPL 2023 along with the WTC Final in June. This comes off as a major blow to team India as we need to think and brainstorm about proper bowling options.

