RJ Mahvash Slams Trolls Linking Her Career to Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Dating Rumours

Amid rumours of a relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on social media, RJ Mahvash has given a befitting reply to trolls. Many users claimed that Mahvash befriended Chahal only to further her career. On this, Mahvash shared a detailed video on Instagram on July 20, showing her journey and achievements so far and completely rejected these allegations.

In the video, she responded to a comment that read, “Yuzi bhai made her career.” In response, Mahvash showed glimpses of her career since 2019 which includes her work as an RJ, writer and actress. She also shared a glimpse of her production debut, and the film Section 108 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLHzywKSm_B/?igsh=NWVzeXE5d2lva2F4

Another comment said that Mahvash does not know cricket and is only on the pitch to support Chahal. In response, she shared photos and videos of herself with legends like MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle and Harbhajan Singh and said that she has been a part of the cricket ground since 2019.

When a user said that she networked in Bollywood through Chahal, Mahvash shared her old photos with stars like Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna and revealed that she is already active in the industry.

Mahvash also revealed that she has written two books and has won several awards in her career. At the end of the video, she said about her relationship with Chahal, “I will shout to the whole world that the person I know is super talented.”

This video of her has gone viral on social media and fans are praising Mahvash’s frankness and confidence.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.