RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal saying ‘Wicket toh Chahal le hi lega’ in new video

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and radio jockey Mahvash have been at the centre of dating speculation for several months now. Their frequent public appearances have continued to draw attention, despite no formal confirmation from either party.

In a new promotional video shared by Mahvash on her social media account, she was seen endorsing a fantasy sports app. The video featured a segment where she referenced Chahal while encouraging users to build a virtual cricket team, adding a light-hearted remark related to his bowling performance as she said, ‘wicket toh Chahal le hi lega.’ This statement further fuelled online chatter surrounding their relationship status.

View Instagram Post 1: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal saying 'Wicket toh Chahal le hi lega' in new video

Back in late 2024, Mahvash posted a festive photo with Chahal and a group of close acquaintances, triggering the initial speculation. Since then, both have been seen attending events together, including a recent cricket match overseas, where their presence was widely captured and shared across digital platforms.

Despite the rumours gaining traction, Mahvash had earlier addressed the issue through a strongly-worded message online. She questioned the assumptions made about individuals spending time together, clarifying that not every interaction should be seen through the lens of a relationship. She also hinted at being wrongly pulled into narratives that may not involve her directly, stating that public figures deserve space, especially during sensitive personal moments.

As of now, neither Chahal nor Mahvash have issued a direct confirmation or denial beyond their social media updates. The former’s personal life has been under scrutiny since his separation from Dhanashree Verma, making any association a topic of public interest.