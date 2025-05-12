RJ Mahvash Misses Family; Shares An Emotional Post

RJ Mahvash who is a radio jockey, film producer, content creator and author. She is also known for creating prank videos, she started her career during the final year of college. She worked as a radio jockey at Radio Mirchi 98.3, shared an emotional post.

Seems like RJ Mahvash is missing her family as she’s away from them and not feeling well.

RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram and wrote, ‘Hats off to all the people living away from their families to follow their dreams… alone in a new city since years

102 bukhar mein jab apni family se duur akele kisi shehar ke kame me pade hote ho… tab smjh ata hai ke kese kese din dekh ke, apna comfort zone chorh ke tm ek naam banane ghar se akele hi nikle the aur akele hi barh rhe ho. Aur yahan tak pohche ho..

Who knows if all this money is even worth it.

Sometimes I feel going back to our small cities. Less money par maa baap unke alawa koi apna hota hi nahi hai poori dunya me. Unka baccha chor nikle, criminal nikle, bura nikle par wo wesa hi pyar dete hain..

#unconditionalLove’

Apart from this post, RJ Mahvash often stays in the headlines for being close to Yuzvendra Chahal.

RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be Yuzvendra Chahal’s girlfriend, who is currently making waves in the IPL.

RJ Mahvash’s Workfront

RJ Mahvash’s new web series has premiered on OTT. She announced this herself via a post. RJ Mahvash will be seen as a heroine in ‘Pyaar, Paisa aur Profit’. This web series was released on Amazon Prime on 7 May. Yuzvendra Chahal posted about it, praising and congratulating RJ Mahvash.