RJ Mahvash Reflects on Failed Engagement and Clears the Air on Chahal Rumours

Radio jockey Mahvash recently addressed circulating gossip linking her to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, following his separation from dancer and influencer Dhanashree Verma. Speaking on the podcast The Good Girls Show, Mahvash dismissed the rumours and confirmed that she isn’t dating anyone.

During the conversation, Mahvash opened up about her personal experiences with relationships and how her past shaped her views on commitment. She shared that she does not believe in entering romantic partnerships casually. Her focus, she explained, has always been on long-term possibilities rather than short-term connections.

Mahvash also revisited a difficult part of her life—her early engagement, which ended after repeated breaches of trust. She revealed that she was engaged at a young age, influenced by conventional expectations in her hometown. The relationship, however, turned toxic over time, leading to emotional strain and health issues.

Though she initially avoided speaking about the betrayal to avoid public judgment, Mahvash eventually chose to end the engagement. The decision was not easy, especially considering the social pressures she faced. Despite the emotional fallout and its impact on her mental well-being, she emphasized that walking away helped her regain control.

She recalled feeling unsure of herself after the experience, often questioning her appearance and self-worth. The pressure affected her to the point of needing medical help. However, over time, Mahvash found strength in her decision to prioritize her well-being.

Today, she views the experience as a turning point—one that taught her to protect her peace and value herself, regardless of external expectations. Her story, she says, is not about regret but about learning to rebuild from within.