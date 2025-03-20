Yuzvendra Chahal’s t-shirt ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ sparks attention following divorce with Dhanashree Verma

We reported earlier how cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma have officially ended their marriage, with the Bombay High Court granting them a divorce. The decision followed their mutual consent petition, which bypassed the standard six-month waiting period required under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Chahal and Verma had approached the court to expedite the process, citing prior separation and upcoming professional commitments. The court approved their request, instructing the Bandra family court to finalize the divorce before March 20, allowing Chahal to focus on his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting March 22.

Following the verdict, Chahal was spotted leaving the court wearing a black T-shirt with a phrase that quickly caught public attention. It read, ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’. Social media users reacted to the message printed on his shirt, leading to widespread discussion. Despite attempts by photographers to get a comment, the cricketer remained silent. Whether or not, this was a dig at Verma or not, it isn’t to be known.

For months, Verma had faced online scrutiny amid speculation regarding financial settlements. Initial rumors suggested a ₹60 crore alimony, but legal documents confirmed that Chahal paid ₹4.35 crore as part of their agreement. The case was resolved through mediation, where both parties reached a consensus on financial and legal terms.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been living separately since mid-2022. Their request to fast-track the divorce was initially denied by the family court but was later approved by the High Court.

Chahal, currently signed with Punjab Kings for IPL 2024, will now shift focus to the upcoming tournament. Verma has not commented publicly on the outcome. The legal proceedings have now concluded, bringing an end to their marital relationship.