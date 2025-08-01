Yuzvendra Chahal Talks Divorce, Loyalty, and Mental Health Challenges

Yuzvendra Chahal, the veteran spinner of the Indian cricket team, recently opened up about his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, which became a topic of significant media attention. In a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s Podcast, Chahal discussed his mental health struggles during this challenging time and addressed rumors regarding his fidelity, firmly stating that he never cheated on Dhanashree.

“It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen. Maybe, it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached to a point of end, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media,” Chahal shared.

He specifically mentioned the difficult period leading up to the divorce, saying, “When I was going through the divorce thing, people labelled me as a cheater. I have never cheated. You will not get a more loyal person than me. For my loved ones, I think from my heart. I have never asked, just given. When you don’t know, you are writing. I have two sisters, I know how to respect girls. Just because you are seen with someone, you will link up with someone and write for views. The problem is if you react once, they will be more people who will come knowing you will react.”

Chahal further revealed the depth of his mental health challenges, disclosing that he even experienced suicidal thoughts. “I was tired of my life. Every day I cannot go through the same. Same things. Same anxiety. Crying for two hours. Sleep for 2-3 hours, and still same thing is still happening. I thought it was better it ended. This used to happen short-term like 1-2 days in a month. 40-45 days, this time it went on when I took a break from cricket. I only had thoughts, some people do it,” he admitted.

“I took a break from cricket because I did not want the team to suffer because of me,” Chahal added, emphasizing the impact of his situation on his professional life.