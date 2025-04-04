Exclusive: Apoorva Mukhija and Dhanashree Verma approached for Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Colors’ reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will be back soon with its 15th season!! The favourite stunt-based reality show has always warmed the audiences’ interests with jaw-dropping and breath-taking stunts that challenge the contestants’ daredevilry to unprecedented heights. While a lot of names have been out in the media from the likes of Vivian Dsena, Bhavika Sharma, Elvish Yadav, Digvijay Rathee, Mallika Sherawat etc, we at IWMBuzz.com have got to know more on the celebrities that have been approached.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, has been approached for the show. Following an appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent, one of Apoorva’s remarks was received with anger, creating a furore on social media.

Also, we hear that popular dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who has recently made it to the headlines after her talks of divorce with ace-cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has also been approached for the reality show.

We hear that both Dhanashree and Apoorva Mukhija are going through an advanced phase of talk for the show, and if all goes well, they will soon sign up as contestants in the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

As per reports, the team will be flying to an undisclosed international location this May, to shoot for the new season. The show promises challenges with stakes rocketing sky-high!

With new mind-bending stunts, unexpected twists, and Rohit Shetty’s signature intensity, KKK 15 will redefine thrill and courage.

Are you all excited for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors?