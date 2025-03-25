Real reason of Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s divorce is NOT what you think; details inside

The separation of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma has sparked discussions, with multiple theories circulating about what led to their split. According to a report by journalist Vickey Lalwani, one of the primary reasons was a disagreement over relocation. Reports suggest that Dhanashree wanted Chahal to permanently move to Mumbai, while he was unwilling to leave Haryana, where they had been staying with his family.

It is believed that this difference in opinion escalated into a serious dispute, leading to ongoing arguments between the two. Eventually, this clash in priorities may have contributed to their decision to part ways.

Observers have also pointed out indirect statements made by both. Chahal was recently seen wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Be your own sugar daddy” during his appearance at the Bandra family court. Some interpreted this as a subtle response to the situation. Around the same time, Dhanashree released a song addressing issues in marriages, which further fueled speculation.

Adding to the chatter, there have been unverified claims linking both individuals to other names. Chahal’s alleged association with RJ Mahvash and Dhanashree’s rumored connection with choreographer Pratik Utekar have also become talking points. However, there has been no confirmation from either side regarding these speculations.

Despite the various narratives being discussed, neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has publicly addressed the specifics of their split. As the rumors continue to spread, the real reasons behind their divorce remain known only to them.