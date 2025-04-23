RJ Mahvash Reacts to Rumors About Yuzvendra Chahal Lovingly Calling Her ‘Meaww’

Speculation around Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and radio personality RJ Mahvash continues to gain traction as the two are frequently seen at public events together. From match appearances to shared travel moments, their interactions have drawn considerable attention across social media platforms.

Recently, RJ Mahvash appeared in a candid segment with a digital entertainment channel, where she spoke about an unusual direct message she often receives where someone addresses her ‘meaww’. Without revealing the sender’s identity, she narrated how a man regularly sends voice notes that her friends now find entertaining at gatherings. This clip quickly went viral, sparking a round of online theories.

Viewers were quick to connect dots, pointing toward Chahal as the potential sender. Social media erupted with mixed reactions, from light-hearted comments to concerned viewers asking others to avoid assumptions. The clip became a talking point across various fan pages and discussion forums, especially given the timing of their public outings.

To address the rumors, Mahvash later posted a story on Instagram clarifying that the individual she referenced was an unknown admirer and not someone she personally knows. She emphasized that people should avoid jumping to conclusions based on partial content.

Despite repeated public sightings, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has confirmed or denied the dating rumors. The presence of Mahvash at multiple games and her travel with Chahal has only added to the intrigue. However, without official statements, the nature of their relationship remains uncertain.

As the public continues to follow the story closely, both continue to maintain a presence on social media while avoiding direct responses to the speculation. Whether coincidence or connection, the duo remains a topic of ongoing curiosity.