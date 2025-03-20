Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced – Lawyer Confirms the News

In a significant development, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have legally parted ways. After much speculation surrounding their relationship, the confirmation has finally arrived, putting an end to all rumors.

Earlier today, both Chahal and Verma were spotted at the court, fueling discussions about their separation. Shortly after, their lawyer addressed the media, officially declaring that the couple’s divorce had been finalized. However, he refrained from commenting on matters related to alimony, choosing to walk away without further clarification.

The legal proceedings for their separation were reportedly expedited due to Chahal’s professional commitments. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 set to begin soon, the urgency to conclude the matter became evident. The case was initially handled by the family court but was later taken up by the Bombay High Court, which directed a swift resolution.

Fans who had admired the couple’s chemistry were left disheartened by the news. Chahal, known for his incredible performances on the cricket field, and Dhanashree, a popular choreographer and social media influencer, had once been a much-adored pair. Their journey together, which was often documented on social media, had won the hearts of many.

Now that their marriage has officially ended, both individuals are expected to focus on their respective careers. While Chahal gears up for the IPL season with Rajasthan Royals, Dhanashree is likely to continue engaging with her audience through her dance and digital content.

Though their chapter as a couple has ended, their individual journeys continue, each carving a path in their respective fields.