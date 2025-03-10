Dhanashree Verma restores photos with Yuzvendra Chahal amid latter’s rumors with RJ Mahvash

Dhanashree Verma has caught everyone’s attention by restoring all her pictures with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on social media. This sudden change has led to various discussions, especially considering recent reports about their divorce and Chahal’s rumored connection with RJ Mahvash. Previously, Dhanashree had removed all their shared moments from her account, which had added to the speculation surrounding their relationship status. Now, her latest action has given rise to new questions.

Meanwhile, Chahal was recently seen at the Dubai International Stadium, watching the ICC Champions Trophy final. Though he was not part of the Indian squad, his presence at the match drew interest. What stood out was that RJ Mahvash was spotted beside him, leading to fresh gossip. As cameras captured Chahal celebrating, fans noticed Mahvash in the frame, and the images quickly spread across the internet.

This is not the first time their names have been linked. Conversations about their association began months ago when Mahvash posted a photo from a Christmas event that included Chahal. At that time, she dismissed the assumptions, stating that being seen with someone does not confirm a relationship. However, with recent pictures surfacing, curiosity about their bond has grown once again.

Chahal and Dhanashree, who got married in 2020, were considered a much-admired couple. However, reports of their separation emerged in 2024, and legal documents confirmed that they had filed for divorce. While the legal process continues, Dhanashree’s unexpected move has left many wondering if there’s a change in the situation or if it’s unrelated. With no official clarification from any of them, fans remain eager for answers.