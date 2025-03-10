Wondering who the ‘mystery girl’ with Yuzvendra Chahal at the Champions Trophy final was? Have a look

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently grabbed attention after being seen with social media personality RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. The veteran leg-spinner, who is navigating a challenging phase in his personal life due to his ongoing separation from Dhanashree Verma, became a topic of discussion as fans speculated about his bond with the influencer.

Social media erupted with curiosity after their public appearance, fueling conversations about their connection. This isn’t the first instance of them being linked—Mahvash had previously shared a photo with Chahal in December, triggering dating rumors. At that time, the buzz was dismissed outright, but their recent outing has reignited interest among followers.

For those unfamiliar with RJ Mahvash, she is a digital creator and former radio jockey, originally from Aligarh. Known for her humorous prank videos, she built a strong presence on social media and has a massive fan base. Having started her career with Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM, Mahvash later shifted her focus to content creation. Her videos not only entertain but also inspire, particularly empowering women through engaging narratives.

Interestingly, Mahvash has reportedly declined multiple offers from both Bollywood and reality television, including a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 14, opting instead to dedicate herself to her digital career. Currently, she enjoys a significant following, with millions engaging with her content online.

On the cricketing front, Chahal will represent Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 after being signed for ₹18 crore during the mega auction, making him one of the most expensive players this season. While his professional journey remains strong, his personal life continues to be under public scrutiny.