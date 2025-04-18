KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty Drop First Glimpse Of Daughter, Reveal Her Special Name

Cricketer-actress duo KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are embracing parenthood right now. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025, and since they have been enjoying their lives as a parent. While fans awaited the glimpse of their princess, the duo jointly shared the first glimpse of their daughter unveiling her heartwarming name with a special connection to it.

KL Rahul and Athiya dropped a photo that screams family goals, featuring the actress with her cricketer husband and her little princess. Rahul is seen holding the newborn in his arms while Athiya adores her, making a million-dollar photo. Unveiling their baby girl’s name, Rahul and Athiya wrote, “Out baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा – Gift of God.”

Evaarah is such a sweet name, but Athiya shared some information about her daughter’s name on her Instagram story which makes her daughter’s name special. Athiya revealed her daughter’s full name, Evaarah Vipula Rahul, where Evaarah means gift of god while Vipula is related to KL Rahul’s grandmother (Nani) and Rahul is related to the cricketer: “Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul). Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa.”

Also, today is KL Rahul’s birthday, and the couple thought no day could be better than this to announce their little princess’s name. Evaarah’s grandfather, Suneil Shetty, also reacted by dropping hearts and evil eye emojis.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on 23 January 2023, and after almost two years, the couple welcomed their first child in 2025.