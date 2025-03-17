OPINION: What’s Ailing Star-Kid Debuts?

If you haven’t been swept away by the tsunami of memes, sharp criticism, and relentless backlash surrounding Nadaaniyan, Netflix’s latest offering, then you must be living under a metaphorical rock. The film, headlined by Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has turned into yet another case study in the ongoing debate over star kids and their seemingly effortless entry into Bollywood.

With every misfire of a high-profile debut, the same carousel of questions spins again—how do star kids land these golden opportunities? Do they merit such grand launches? Why are more deserving actors overlooked? And, inevitably, we circle back to the primary conundrum: what exactly is going wrong with star kid debuts these days? There is no singular answer, but peeling back the layers might just offer some insight.

A Launchpad, Not a Debut

Words hold power, and the distinction between a “launch” and a “debut” is more than just semantics—it defines the very approach star kids take toward entering the industry. Over the years, the tendency has been to opt for glossy, mass-entertainment vehicles that function more as grand spectacles than authentic storytelling showcases. The problem? Not everyone is destined to be a Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Alia Bhatt.

Blaming star kids exclusively for their missteps would be an oversimplification. Industry dynamics, social media scrutiny, audience fatigue, and pre-existing biases all contribute to the increasingly lukewarm reception these debuts receive.

The list of misfires is extensive, and it continues to grow. From Mimoh Chakraborty, Ahan Shetty, and Sooraj Pancholi to Athiya Shetty, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Palak Tiwari, the failure rate far outweighs the success stories. Of course, some careers are still nascent, but the underlying issue remains—many of these actors prioritize aesthetic appeal and mainstream appeal over crafting a compelling on-screen presence. Looking the part is important, but it has never been the singular key to winning over audiences.

The Rare Exceptions

In contrast, there are a few who have recognized the shifting landscape and chosen a more nuanced approach. Zahaan Kapoor, grandson of the legendary Shashi Kapoor, is a case in point. Instead of taking the conventional launch route, he invested in honing his craft, selecting offbeat projects like Faraaz and Black Warrant, which have reaped critical dividends.

However, the path less traveled is not a guaranteed ticket to artistic acclaim either. Harshvardhan Kapoor is a textbook example—despite opting for unconventional films, his presence in the industry remains precarious. This underscores a fundamental truth: there are no guarantees in this business. Playing safe can backfire, but taking risks doesn’t always pay off either.

The Curious In-Betweeners

Then there are those who fall into a gray area—actors who oscillate between promise and disappointment, making one wonder if the scathing criticism they receive is entirely justified. Names like Junaid Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan exist in this liminal space.

Understanding evolving audience sensibilities, making informed career choices, and most importantly, prioritizing craft over aesthetics could make all the difference.

Panday, once a prime target of trolling, has managed to flip the narrative with strong performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Call Me Bae, and CTRL. Her evolution suggests that persistence and the right choices can slowly shift public perception. Janhvi and Sara, meanwhile, have taken divergent paths—Sara’s career has been marred by box office failures (barring Zara Hatke Zara Bachke), while Janhvi has struggled to deliver commercial hits despite earning critical appreciation for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, and Good Luck Jerry.

Junaid Khan, though still relatively new, has already experienced both ends of the spectrum. While Loveyapa failed to make an impact, he earned praise for his Netflix debut in Maharaj. These unpredictable career trajectories highlight the volatile nature of star kid debuts—neither privilege nor talent alone can dictate success.

The Bigger Picture

Blaming star kids exclusively for their missteps would be an oversimplification. Industry dynamics, social media scrutiny, audience fatigue, and pre-existing biases all contribute to the increasingly lukewarm reception these debuts receive. The digital age has left no room for mediocrity—viewers have a plethora of content at their fingertips, making them far less forgiving of uninspired performances.

The scrutiny faced by these young actors is arguably more intense than ever before. While some may argue that the privilege they inherit justifies the added pressure, the reality is that audiences are no longer swayed by mere surnames. The era of blind fanfare is over—what truly matters is an actor’s ability to connect with the audience through a compelling story.

The Road Ahead

The formula for a successful star kid debut isn’t etched in stone, but certain principles remain universal. Understanding evolving audience sensibilities, making informed career choices, and most importantly, prioritizing craft over aesthetics could make all the difference.

The glitz and glamour of a launch can only take an actor so far. At the end of the day, audiences gravitate toward narratives that resonate with them. When the story is weak, no amount of industry backing can salvage a performance. For star kids looking to carve a niche, the message is clear—focus on substance over spectacle, and let the work speak louder than the lineage.