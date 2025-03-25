KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty welcome their first child; share post

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have entered a new phase in their lives with the arrival of their daughter. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, receiving warm wishes from friends, family, and fans.

Shortly after the announcement, Kiara Advani and Shanaya Kapoor were among the first to congratulate them. Many others also expressed their joy and sent best wishes in the comments.

Athiya and KL Rahul had first revealed they were expecting in November 2024 through a joint post on Instagram. They had shared that they were eagerly waiting for their child’s arrival in 2025. Since then, their followers had been excitedly looking forward to updates.

The couple’s relationship has been widely followed over the years. After dating for four years, they tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Their wedding was a private affair but received a lot of love from their well-wishers.

KL Rahul, a well-known cricketer, and Athiya, who has worked in films, have kept their personal lives relatively low-key despite their public careers. Their journey together, from dating to marriage and now parenthood, has been closely followed by their admirers.

As they step into this new chapter, their well-wishers continue to shower them with love and blessings. Fans are eager to see more glimpses of their life as parents, though the couple has kept most details private.

With their daughter’s arrival, Athiya and KL Rahul begin a new journey, embracing the responsibilities and joys of parenthood.