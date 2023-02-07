Ishan Kishan is an Indian international cricketer. He made his International debut in 2021, performing against England in March. The cricketer plays for Mumbai Indians as a wicket keeper and batsman in Indian Premier League. Ishan represents the Jharkhand team in domestic cricket. He was also the captain of India’s squad in the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He made it to the headlines and scored a double century in ODI which made him the youngest and fastest to score a double hundred. Ishan was born in Bihar on 18 July 1998. The cricketer is very entertaining and shares a great equation with other players in the team.

Rohit Sharma



The smiling face of both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan shows the strong bond between the two. Ishan Kishan plays in Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, and it seems he is learning a lot from him.

Hardik Pandya



Ishan Kishan loves Hardik Pandya a lot, and this picture is proof of it. Wishing the cricketer Hardik Pandya on his birthday, Ishan shared an adorable picture with him and captioned it with praise-worthy words.

Suryakumar Yadav

Sharing inspiration and determination, Ishan Kishan shared a BTS picture with Indian team player Suryakumar Yadav. The duo was working out together in the gym.



MS Dhoni

Ishan Kishan felt emotional and happy as he used to watch Dhoni on television as a kid, and now he is performing and sharing a room with him, it is like a dream for him. The cricketer wished him and captioned the post, “From watching you on TV as a kid to sharing the dressing room with you, what a pleasant ride it has been. Wishing you nothing but the best, happy birthday Mahi bhai.”

Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are often seen together, spending fun time off the field and performing their best. In addition, both of them share a brotherly bond with each other.



