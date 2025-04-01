Hardik Pandya & Jasmin Walia Confirmed To Be Dating? Viral Bus Video Sparks ‘Bhabhi’ Frenzy

Speculation about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s personal life has once again taken over social media after British singer and television personality Jasmin Walia was seen boarding the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus. This happened after MI’s recent IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Monday night, leading to fresh rumors about the two being romantically involved.

Though MI celebrated an eight-wicket win, much of the online chatter revolved around Jasmin’s presence at the stadium. She was seen actively supporting the team and its captain, which led fans to revisit discussions about a possible connection between her and Pandya. However, it was her access to the team bus—typically restricted to players and close associates—that truly intensified speculation.

View Instagram Post 1: Hardik Pandya & Jasmin Walia Confirmed To Be Dating? Viral Bus Video Sparks 'Bhabhi' Frenzy

As soon as the video of her stepping onto the bus surfaced, the comments section was flooded with reactions. Fans left messages like ‘bhabi on fire,’ ‘hardik di kudi and my new bhabhi,’ ‘bhabhiji namaste,’ ‘humari bhabhi zindabad,’ and ‘hardik bhai ate hi honge and more,’ making the post go viral.

This is not the first instance where the two have been linked. During an India vs. Pakistan match, Jasmin was spotted in the stands, with some suggesting she was sending gestures in Pandya’s direction. Additionally, Reddit users have pointed out past photographs of them appearing in the same places, including a trip to Greece, which has only added to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.