Hardik Pandya & Jasmin Walia dating rumors intensify after latter’s appearance in Ind vs Pak match; know more about her

Speculation around Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s relationship with British singer Jasmin Walia has resurfaced after her presence at India’s match against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Jasmin was spotted in the stands during the game on Sunday, and videos of her blowing flying kisses and waving in Hardik’s direction have gained traction online.

Jasmin, wearing a white outfit and sunglasses, was seated near Meha Patel, wife of Indian cricketer Axar Patel. Her gestures during the match fueled ongoing rumors about her connection with Hardik, which first emerged in August 2024. At the time, both had shared images from Mykonos, Greece, leading to speculation that they were on vacation together, though no pictures of them together were posted.

Who is she?

Jasmin gained recognition through the British reality series The Only Way Is Essex before venturing into music. Her debut track Dum Dee Dee Dum in collaboration with Zack Knight was released in 2016 under T-Series. She later gained popularity with the Bollywood song Bom Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). In 2020, she became the first British Indian female artist to appear on a Times Square Billboard for her song Want Some.

During Sunday’s game, Hardik reached the milestone of 200 international wickets, taking two crucial dismissals, including that of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. India secured victory by six wickets.

Hardik was previously married to actress-model Natasa Stankovic, with whom he has a son. The couple announced their separation in July 2024 after four years of marriage. Neither Hardik nor Jasmin has addressed the dating speculations.