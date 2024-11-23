2024: A Year of Unfortunate Breakups Across Industries

The year 2024 has seen a wave of high-profile breakups across various industries, including entertainment, sports, and music. Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about separations this year, highlighting their journeys and the end of their relationships.

1. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani decided to part ways after more than a decade of marriage. The couple, who married in 2012, were known for keeping their personal lives private. While the reasons remain undisclosed, their decision to split shocked fans, given their picture-perfect image as a couple.

2. Daljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Television actress Daljiet Kaur and her second husband, Nikhil Patel, announced their separation within a year of marriage. Daljiet, who had spoken about finding love again after her first divorce had a rather publicly ugly breakup which included allegations and lawsuits.

3. Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang

Actress Isha Koppikar and hotelier Timmy Narang ended their 14-year-long marriage. The duo, known for their low-profile relationship, reportedly grew apart due to personal and professional differences. They share a daughter and have committed to ensuring her well-being despite their split.

4. AR Rahman and Saira Banu

https://x.com/arrahman/status/1858943507777409526?

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu’s separation was one of the most unexpected developments of 2024. Married since 1995, the couple had been a symbol of harmony. While the reasons behind their split remain private, the news left fans stunned.

5. Jayam Ravi and Aarti

https://x.com/actor_jayamravi/status/1833030619481444611?

South Indian actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti’s separation after 14 years of marriage came as a surprise to many. Known for their strong partnership and family-oriented life, the couple’s decision to go their separate ways has saddened fans in the Tamil film industry.

6. GV Prakash and Saindhavi

Music composer and actor GV Prakash and singer Saindhavi, married since 2013, also ended their marriage this year. The couple, often seen collaborating professionally, cited personal differences as the reason behind their split. Their breakup marked the end of a celebrated partnership both in life and in music.

7. Bhamaa and Arjun Jagadish

Malayalam actress Bhamaa and her husband Arjun Jagadish decided to part ways after three years of marriage. The actress, who stepped away from acting post-marriage, has not disclosed the reasons for their separation but emphasized mutual respect in the decision.

8. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic’s breakup was another headline-grabbing event in 2024. The couple, who married in 2020 and have a son, had become a popular pair on social media. They have chosen to keep the reasons for their split private while focusing on co-parenting.